Holy Cross Lutheran Church to host annual Bratwurst Dinner fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Holy Cross Lutheran Church’s annual Bratwurst Dinner fundraiser kicks off Thursday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The dinner features an adult meal for $12 and a kid’s option for $6.

Adult dinners include a bratwurst, German potato salad, sauerkraut, a roll and dessert, while the kid’s will receive a hot dog with bun, German potato salad or baked beans and dessert.

Benefits for the fundraiser will go to support local mission efforts, such as, Family Promise Inc., the Food Bank, and Lutheran Hour Ministry.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church is located at 2105 NW 38th Street, and for more information call (580) 357-7684.

