Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘I’m late for church’: Bride hitches ride to her own wedding in viral video

A London bride running late for her own wedding caught a ride from a good Samaritan. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A good Samaritan gave a ride to a stranded bride on her wedding day in a viral video posted to TikTok.

Marksteen Adamson was on his way to a reunion when he noticed the bride.

“I saw other cars just passing her and she looked really distressed,” he said.

The bride told him she already had three ride shares canceled on her as she, the guy holding her train and her sister waited.

So off they went in Adamson’s Landrover, headed for Holy Trinity Brompton Church in London.

Some commenters took issue with the bride telling Adamson to “hurry up,” saying she didn’t sound grateful enough.

“I know, but wouldn’t you?,” Adamson said. “She’s 45 minutes late, all she’s thinking is ‘My husband is waiting for me.’”

The bride told Adamson her name was “Anastasia.”

Someone commented that this seemed “like something out of a rom-com.”

When the bride told the vicar about the “gentleman” who picked her up “on the road,” the commenters then turned their attention to him.

“I wanna marry the vicar,” one commenter said.

Adamson was invited to the wedding, but declined saying, he was late for his reunion with friends.

So, he took off for his reunion, telling the bride to “have a fantastic wedding.”

“Thank you so much, God bless you,” the bride said in response.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Emergency Management said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently evacuating a...
UPDATE: Evacuations underway due to massive fire near Mangum
People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
Cameron students work to create 3-D model of the Greenwood District in Tulsa during the 1920's.
FISTA and partners to dedicate Historic Greenwood District replica
A city-wide garage sale is underway on Lawton’s East Side.
Lawton City-Wide Garage Sale underway!
Cooler but still hot temperatures on tap tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Tomorrows high are cooler but still hot | 7/20PM