Large fire spreads in Stephens County, near Meridian

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large fire has broken out in Stephens County, near Meridian, causing heaving smoke in the area.

7News Assistant News Director Jarred Burk, who was on scene, said the fire is burning south of refinery road, near CR 2820/Old 81.

Officials believe the fire started approximately a mile south of refinery road, before being blown north into a line of trees.

There are multiple fire crews on scene at this time, including Waurika, Empire, Meridian and Duncan Fire Departments.

Emergency crews have currently moved staging preparations to Ray of Hope church, as firefighters work to stay ahead of the blaze.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time, or if emergency management will call for evacuations.

Please make sure to check back with KSWO for updates, as we learn more about this dangerous situation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.