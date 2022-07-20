Expert Connections
Lawton City-Wide Garage Sale underway!

A city-wide garage sale is underway on Lawton’s East Side.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce worked with The Lawton Grapevine to host the multi-day event.

The city-wide sale is being divided into sections for maximum accessibility, with the East Side’s sales starting this morning and running through to Sunday.

West Side garage sales are set to happen next week from Wednesday to Sunday.

Dr. Krista Smith-Ratliff, the President of Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said anyone wanting to participate in the event will need to buy a permit through the city.

“You have to purchase a permit through the city of Lawton, and then contact us at the Chamber and we’ll put your address on the map. So, if you’re interested in visiting or having a garage sale that’s on the map, it’ll route you to the different garage sales,” said Ratliff.

Ratliff said that garage sales makes a positive impact on the community, because it allows resident to recycle used goods which keeps them out of landfills and dumps.

Plus, it allows residents the opportunity to shop local.

