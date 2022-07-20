Lawton is closing part of one of its busiest intersections

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting tomorrow at 5 a.m, you will not be able to cross the intersection on 82nd and Lee Blvd.

People going down 82nd street will not be able to go through this intersection. If you’re going south you have to turn west and if you’re going north on 82nd you have to turn east. The outside lanes of Lee Blvd will still be open for people traveling east and west.

Joe Painter, the director of engineering for the City of Lawton, said while they were resurfacing Lee Blvd they found spots that were severely damaged.

“We need to do total depth replacement. So we have to cut all the way down to the sub-grade and bring it back up to concrete to make a permanent repair that’s what we call it,” said Painter.

“subgrade failures right in the middle of the intersection. So we got to get that fixed,” said Painter.

Painter said the intersection is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 25, at 6 in the evening.

And on another note, construction on Lee Blvd from 97th to 67th is scheduled to be finished in 60 days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.