Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton is closing part of one of its busiest intersections

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting tomorrow at 5 a.m, you will not be able to cross the intersection on 82nd and Lee Blvd.

People going down 82nd street will not be able to go through this intersection. If you’re going south you have to turn west and if you’re going north on 82nd you have to turn east. The outside lanes of Lee Blvd will still be open for people traveling east and west.

Joe Painter, the director of engineering for the City of Lawton, said while they were resurfacing Lee Blvd they found spots that were severely damaged.

“We need to do total depth replacement. So we have to cut all the way down to the sub-grade and bring it back up to concrete to make a permanent repair that’s what we call it,” said Painter.

“subgrade failures right in the middle of the intersection. So we got to get that fixed,” said Painter.

Painter said the intersection is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 25, at 6 in the evening.

And on another note, construction on Lee Blvd from 97th to 67th is scheduled to be finished in 60 days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Emergency Management said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently evacuating a...
UPDATE: Evacuations underway due to massive fire near Mangum
People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

Velma’s school board approved a partnership with Stephens County sheriff’s department to place...
Velma Public Schools is getting resource officer
Two Lawton Native State Lawmakers responded to the County Assessor Error controversy affecting...
State lawmakers from Lawton react to Cache error controversy
Heat breaks AC units throughout Southwest Oklahoma
AC units break throughout Southwest Oklahoma
Cameron students work to create 3-D model of the Greenwood District in Tulsa during the 1920's.
FISTA and partners to dedicate Historic Greenwood District replica