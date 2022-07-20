Expert Connections
Lawton native joins Thunder dance team, O’City Crew

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City Thunder named its roster for the O’City Crew dance team for 2022-23, including a local Lawton native.

Stephen Wafer studied dance at University of Central Oklahoma until 2016, and currently teaches dance at Elevate in Oklahoma City.

Wafer joins this year’s team along with other Oklahoma natives: Ava Conceicao, Devontae Brown, Kyera Fitzgerald, Nicole Vaughn, Brittany Williams, and Nikael Chiles from Oklahoma City; Yazlyn Saenz and Chase Bloomer from Moore; Casey Piercy from Tulsa; Devan McCoy from Muskogee; and Abbey Tinsley from Seminole.

They will also be joined by a number of dancers from outside of Oklahoma, including: Lena Souvannarath from Springdale, AR; AK Walker from New Orleans; and Jadyn Hicks from Jefferson City, MO.

Wafer will now represent the Thunder as an ambassador at community events across the state, in addition to energizing fans at games with his awesome dance moves.

