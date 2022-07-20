Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Emergency Management said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently evacuating a...
UPDATE: Evacuations underway due to massive fire near Mangum
People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton native killed in OKC crash
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

There’s always a lot happening on Fort Sill, so every Wednesday we bring you the latest details...
Wednesday’s with Fort Sill
The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse