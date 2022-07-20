Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A mayor in Iowa died in a crash earlier this week while working as a driving instructor.

KCRG reports the crash involved Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter, 71, along with two 14-year-old students in a driver’s education vehicle and a 44-year-old driver of a Toyota Highlander.

On Monday, Iowa State Patrol said it responded to a reported crash at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 218 near mile marker 195.

Authorities reported that Harter and the students were in a 2014 Chevy Impala when it drove onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle then overcorrected and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic before being struck by the 2010 Toyota.

According to officials, the teens and the Toyota driver were injured in the crash, while Harter died.

The City of Fairbank released a statement after the incident:

“As most of you have heard it is with very heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter. Mike was very active in our community over the years and excelled in his mayoral position to help lead the community in the right direction. He served as mayor since January of 2018 and before that on the city council for 2 years. Mike’s love for his family and passion for the community was seen daily and his commitment to the City of Fairbank will always be remembered. He will be dearly missed by city staff, the council, and the community of Fairbank. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s wife, Marla, their children, Andy (Jeni), and Ryan, and their families.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in...
Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

The Oklahoma City Thunder named its roster for the O’City Crew dance team for 2022-23,...
Lawton native joins Thunder dance team, O’City Crew
The Oklahoma City Thunder named its roster for the O’City Crew dance team for 2022-23,...
O'City Stephan Wafer
Telemundo Texoma 7/19/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/19/22
Telemundo Texoma 7/19/22
Telemundo 7/19/22