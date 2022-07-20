Expert Connections
McMahon Foundation grant supports FISTA STEM lab and Engineering Maker Space

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A grant from the McMahon Foundation will help the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator build a STEM lab and Engineering Maker Space.

Foundation officials presented a $250,000 check to Oklahoma State University’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology Tuesday for the project.

FISTA is partnering with OSU to provide a program manager for the lab and to conduct two workshops for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“This is an opportunity to grow and shape and develop the generational change for this community. That’s what this is about,” Taylor said. “That’s what the FISTA is bringing to the community. Not just those high tech jobs, but that return on the vision and developing our future workforce.”

Taylor said the next step is to coordinate with the FISTA Development Trust Authority to determine where the lab will go inside Central Plaza.

Under the agreement, OSU will also have a STEM camp this fall and next summer for youth in southwest Oklahoma.

