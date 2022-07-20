Outside workers take precautions in the heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting work early, drinking plenty of water and constant breaks are what people who work outside are doing to stay cool. In this line of work, there are deadlines to meet, and whether hot or cold, the work has to be done.

Adres Olivo owns Waterstone properties said they try to have each home built within 6 months. He said working in extreme heat requires planning because it can affect the number of hours they work per day.

“We start about 6 in stuff you know, you get done by 4:30. And it depends on if we’re working inside or outside. If we’re working inside a house we try to stay a little longer and try to beat the heat. If we’re working outside we try to cut out early about 3:30,” said Olivo.

Olivo said today they started outside but went inside around 2 to avoid the heat.

Casey Carr is the owner of Casey’s clean-cut lawn care, landscaping, & more and he said on average they complete 10 jobs a day, even in weather like this. But the lack of rain is slowing down business.

“Some of my bi-weekly clients haven’t been calling me you know or, I showed up for the bi-weekly and their like hey we haven’t got any rain the lawn hasn’t grown we don’t want it cut,” said Carr.

“I mean honestly I look at the weather humorously sometimes, Because I got to get it done any, either way, it go I’m a have to be out here working it so, I just look at and see what I am going to be doing today,” said Carr.

Carr said taking care of your employees in heat like this is very important. Letting them take multiple breaks and keeping them hydrated is vital not only for them but for your business as well.

“You know as a business owner, you know what I am saying, I hey it may cost you some money, but it might cost you more money in the long run if you lose that worker you know. So take care of your guys let them take breaks and make sure you keep a cooler full of ice water on the job,” said Carr.

