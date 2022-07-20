Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Parks Jones Realty Report 7/19/22

Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home owners weekly updates on the Real Estate Market, to make sure you stay informed
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home owners weekly updates on the Real Estate Market, to make sure you stay informed before making the big move.

Here are the current Market Numbers.

The number of active residential properties in Lawton Board of Realtors is 290.

The average asking price is just over $169,600, while the average sold price is more than $168,530.

Parks Jones Realtors say, on average, over 99.3% of sellers receive their asking price, with the average number of days on the market staying at 27.

There have been nearly 2140 total properties closed-on in the last 12 months

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Comanche County Emergency Manager Clint Langford says officials will open a cooling station in...
Cooling station to open in Lawton on Tuesday as record heat nears
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire

Latest News

Cache Football
Cache football and the tough heat
Outside workers take precautions in the heat
Outside workers take precautions in the heat
Fort Sill welcomed Colonel John Redford, as he took over the position of Director for the Army...
Fort Sill holds Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Charter
Seven drum corps from across the nation are in Lawton to compete as part of Drum Corps...
Drum Corps International performs at CU stadium