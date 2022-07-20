Parks Jones Realty Report 7/19/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home owners weekly updates on the Real Estate Market, to make sure you stay informed before making the big move.

Here are the current Market Numbers.

The number of active residential properties in Lawton Board of Realtors is 290.

The average asking price is just over $169,600, while the average sold price is more than $168,530.

Parks Jones Realtors say, on average, over 99.3% of sellers receive their asking price, with the average number of days on the market staying at 27.

There have been nearly 2140 total properties closed-on in the last 12 months

