Southwest Juvenile Center in Manitou closing after plan to re-purpose facility falls through

MANITOU, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southwest Juvenile Center in Manitou is shutting down after government officials agreed to re-purpose the facility earlier this year.

Representative Trey Caldwell has been a huge supporter of transforming the secure care facility into a place for children in foster care with intellectual disabilities or mental health issues.

Recently, he was disappointed to find out the plan fell through.

The Southwest Juvenile Center in Manitou is shutting down. It was saved from the chopping block back in February, but the decision was made since then to close its doors for good

Caldwell said he doesn’t like it.

“They continue to say the reason why is staffing,” Caldwell said. “Like I said, I disagree with that. I think that between Jackson County, Comanche County, Kiowa County, Tillman County, there’s close to 200,000 people within a 30 minute drive of Manitou.”

The Office of Juvenile Affairs agreed months ago to transfer the property to the Department of Human Services and contract Liberty of Oklahoma to run the program for children in DHS custody.

“They pulled out and said the community couldn’t support a facility like that, which really bothers me,” Caldwell said. “OJA ran 130 FTE facility there for 27 years, made it through a worldwide pandemic.”

Approximately 120 people who work there are losing their jobs. Caldwell said OJA has offered every one a job at a similar facility in Tecumseh, but that’s about 2 and a half hours away from the one in Manitou.

Caldwell said that’s not an option for some people who can’t move there or commute that far.

“Out of the other four facilities, we always ranked the highest,” Caldwell said. “Just basically trying to fly our flag of southwest Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and try to convince these people that we’re not a backwater and I think that’s one thing that’s so frustrating about this is because the community support is there.”

He said DHS’ lack of attention to southwest Oklahoma in general has become a pattern.

“I apologize to the people of Tillman County,” Caldwell said. “It’s a really bad deal, and unfortunately, the facility’s going to go away, and we tried really hard to prevent that from happening.”

7News got the run around when trying to get an official comment the center closing.

The OJA told us to contact DHS about the closure. DHS officials said they couldn’t comment. We also reached out to Liberty. They did not respond.

Caldwell said juveniles who live in the facility will be moved to the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Tecumseh.

