State lawmakers from Lawton react to Cache error controversy

Two Lawton Native State Lawmakers responded to the County Assessor Error controversy affecting the entities across the county, including the Cache Public School
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton Native State Lawmakers responded to the County Assessor Error controversy affecting the entities across the county, including the Cache Public Schools District.

In a joint statement from State Representative Trey Caldwell and State Senator John Michael Montgomery, they said from their view, there was no, “malicious or nefarious intent by any party, including the assessor and the affected school district.”

But, they said their opinion is subject to change as more facts become available.

The lawmakers wrap up their statement by saying that they will be, “working diligently along with others in government with oversight responsibilities to get to the bottom of this situation. When we do, we will report our findings to the taxpayers.”

Their full statement can be seen below.

Statement from State Representative Trey Caldwell and State Senator John Michael Montgomery on...
Statement from State Representative Trey Caldwell and State Senator John Michael Montgomery on County Assessor Error controversy(KSWO)

