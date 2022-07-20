Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Update: Fire near Mangum now fully contained

According to Jackson County Emergency Manager, Jerry Abbott, the fire which broke out Tuesday afternoon near Mangum is now 100% contained.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Jackson County Emergency Manager, Jerry Abbott, the fire which broke out Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of East County Road 149 and North County Road 1956, just south of Mangum, is now 100% contained.

The fire forced officials to evacuate around 85 to 100 homes Tuesday night, before lifting the order around 11 p.m.

Approximately 20 different fire departments worked to battle the blaze, which was around 3 to 4 miles long.

Officials believe the fire was possibly a rekindled blaze from Monday, caused by the CIty of Mangum burning brush at the landfill.

Luckily, no structures were lost, but one female firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters will be working to recover two brush trucks on Wednesday, which were not damaged, but were abandoned due to the rough terrain.

The forestry service will also be working to clear a number of the trees in the area which were damaged by the fire.

Emergency officials want to thank The American Red Cross and a church from Hollis, who provided food and gatorade for firefighters.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Emergency Management said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently evacuating a...
UPDATE: Evacuations underway due to massive fire near Mangum
People living in Comanche County Rural Water District #4, west of Lawton, are now under...
Mandatory water rationing implemented for some in Comanche County
Drum Corps International comes to Lawton Tuesday night at Cameron Stadium, featuring a...
DCI: Lawton chooses later start time due to Summer heat wave
A new brush truck will run the department about $80,000.
New Hope VFD loses brush truck in Cement fire
The post alleged that a woman in the picture impersonated a nurse and stole a 2-day-old baby...
A fake Facebook post is making rounds in Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton native killed in OKC crash
According to Jackson County Emergency Manager, Jerry Abbott, the fire which broke out Tuesday...
Update Mangum Fire Drone
The City of Lawton will once again be performing utility cut-offs for non-payment, following...
City of Lawton to close intersection for continuing street construction
Cache Football and the heat
cache football_kswo