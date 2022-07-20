Update: Fire near Mangum now fully contained

MANGUM, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Jackson County Emergency Manager, Jerry Abbott, the fire which broke out Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of East County Road 149 and North County Road 1956, just south of Mangum, is now 100% contained.

The fire forced officials to evacuate around 85 to 100 homes Tuesday night, before lifting the order around 11 p.m.

Approximately 20 different fire departments worked to battle the blaze, which was around 3 to 4 miles long.

Officials believe the fire was possibly a rekindled blaze from Monday, caused by the CIty of Mangum burning brush at the landfill.

Luckily, no structures were lost, but one female firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters will be working to recover two brush trucks on Wednesday, which were not damaged, but were abandoned due to the rough terrain.

The forestry service will also be working to clear a number of the trees in the area which were damaged by the fire.

Emergency officials want to thank The American Red Cross and a church from Hollis, who provided food and gatorade for firefighters.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.