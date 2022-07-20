Velma Public Schools is getting resource officer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Velma’s school board approved a partnership with Stephens County sheriff’s department to place a deputy on campus and help give parents peace of mind.

The campus currently has indoor and outdoor security cameras, but they wanted to focus on tightening security for high school and middle school students by adding a school resource officer.

A sheriff’s deputy will be on duty during school hours. Velma Superintendent Raymond Rice says the schools are looking forward to the added security.

“Our students are our most precious resource and we will continue to investigate options to be able to provide our students with a safe secure learning environment,” said Rice.

Rice said it is unfortunate that they have to do this because of the world that we live in today but the safety of their students is very important.

He has received feed back on this decisions from many parents.

“The overwhelming majority of parents are excited about us having a resource officer on campus and just to know there’s someone,” he said.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney says this is a need for all schools but they run into staffing issues.

“You can’t just take an individual and bless them and put them out as a school resource officer, it takes a certain type of individual to fit into that mold,” said McKinney.

McKinney said the sheriff’s department is willing to help more if needed.

“This is something we have wanted to do for a long time but you know it’s really up to the school boards to make that decision and once they make that decision we will do anything in our power to be able to help them,” he said.

Rice hopes they can add more security measures in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.