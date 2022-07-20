Wednesday’s with Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s always a lot happening on Fort Sill, so every Wednesday we bring you the latest details about what’s happening on post.

Weekly guest Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison on Fort Sill, spoke with 7News about this rise in Change of Command Ceremonies, the ACS 57th Birthday Celebration, and a Dog Run/Walk followed by a Hot Dog Eating Contest!

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events you can call (580) 442-5300, or click here.

