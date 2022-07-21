Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler afternoon with rain chances through the end of the workweek

First Alert Forecast 6am
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! We start off today with scattered showers and storms across the area due to a stationary front draped across Oklahoma, as well as increased moisture. Heading outside today will feel quite humid and warm, though thanks to continuing cloud coverage and the presence of the front, temperatures will only top out in the low 100s and upper 90s. Our current streak of continuous 100 degree days here in Lawton is at 20 days, but if we fail to reach the triple digit mark, we will break that streak, though I don’t think too many of us will be unhappy about that happening. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of the day into the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph, with gusts between 20-30 mph.

Lingering rain showers will continue overnight and through the morning and afternoon on Friday, though coverage will fall off during tomorrow, eventually diminishing by the end of the day. Partly cloudy to eventually mostly sunny skies with temperatures similar to today, it not a degree or two higher.

This weekend will return us back to classic summertime weather with tons of sunshine and temperatures warming back up to around 105-106°. These conditions will continue through early next week, though something to look forward to will be a cold front bringing our next chance for rain and significantly cooler, and potentially below-average, temperatures in the mid/upper 90s during the final couple days in July.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

