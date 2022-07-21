Altus High speed chase ends in devastating crash in Texas

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a street race on Broadway.

Late Wednesday night, officers observed two vehicles racing westbound in the 1400 block of East Broadway.

When officers tried to intercept one of the vehicles involved, a silver Ford Mustang, the driver refused to stop.

Leading officers on a chase through a residential area, before returning to Broadway and heading eastbound.

Altus police continues to pursue the vehicle through Kiowa and Tillman counties at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

At that time, the suspect crossed over into Wilbarger County in Texas, before heading to Vernon, TX, where he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and identified as 20 year old Kenneth Tyner.

Tyner, who is wanted on multiple felony charges in Oklahoma County, is now being held a Wilbarger County Jail.

He will now face additional felony charges related to the pursuit, in addition to his outstanding charges.

