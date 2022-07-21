Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Eastbound I44 narrowed to one lane, as crews repair heat-related buckling

In an announcement Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said they have narrowed parts of...
In an announcement Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said they have narrowed parts of Eastbound I-44/H.E. Bailey, due to heat-related issues.(MGN Online)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - In an announcement Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said they have narrowed parts of Eastbound I-44/H.E. Bailey, due to heat-related issues.

Lanes will be narrowed through Tuesday for pavement repairs, after high temperatures caused parts of the road to buckle.

The interstate has been narrowed down to one lane just north of US-277/SH-5 in Cotton County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority wants to remind motorists to keep an eye out for workers, follow all warning signs, and be prepared for delays when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
A large fire has broken out in Stephens County, near Meridian, causing heaving smoke in the area.
Large fire spreads in Stephens County, near Meridian
Approximately 120 people will lose their jobs when the Southwest Juvenile Center in Manitou...
Southwest Juvenile Center in Manitou closing after plan to re-purpose facility falls through

Latest News

Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a...
Altus High speed chase ends in devastating crash in Texas
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler afternoon with rain chances through the end of the workweek
Every morning starts with “heat dumping.” The basic trainees take cold showers, hydrate and...
Fort Sill trainees persist in triple digit temperatures
McMahon Foundation officials presented a $250,000 check to Oklahoma State University’s College...
McMahon Foundation grant supports FISTA STEM lab and Engineering Maker Space