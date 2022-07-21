Eastbound I44 narrowed to one lane, as crews repair heat-related buckling

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - In an announcement Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said they have narrowed parts of Eastbound I-44/H.E. Bailey, due to heat-related issues.

Lanes will be narrowed through Tuesday for pavement repairs, after high temperatures caused parts of the road to buckle.

The interstate has been narrowed down to one lane just north of US-277/SH-5 in Cotton County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority wants to remind motorists to keep an eye out for workers, follow all warning signs, and be prepared for delays when traveling through the area.

