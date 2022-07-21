Feeding and Clothing Ministry: Interview with Ricky Hall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ‘Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ’ Ministry is bringing back their Feeding and Clothing Ministry event, after having to cancel for three consecutive years due to Covid-19 to help provide some relief for the community.

7News spoke with Ricky Hall, the Minister for ‘Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ’ Ministries, about why the event is important to the community, and what the public can expect from the Cook-Out happening simultaneously this weekend.

Hall said that residents should be prepared to get their feast on, as there will be burgers, hot links, hot dogs, chicken, baked beans, and more!

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Verna Cooks Park located at S.E. 12th and Monroe St, Lawton, OK.

