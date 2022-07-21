Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Through Midday Friday | 7/21PM

Lingering rain showers will continue overnight and through midday tomorrow
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lingering rain showers will continue overnight and through midday tomorrow. With that being said, overall coverage will drop off during the late afternoon tomorrow and eventually diminishing by the end of the day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Southeast winds sustained at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s. A heat advisory will be in place from 10AM to 8PM tomorrow with heat index values up to 109°. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur. If you find yourself out, follow any/all heat safety precautions.

Friday night will remain clear as clouds exit. Temperatures by Saturday morning will drop into the mid 70s with light southwest winds.

High pressure will be overhead as the weekend rolls around resulting in mostly sunny skies both days. This will result in temperatures increasing with widespread 100+ degrees. Saturday will see temperatures 100-105°. Feels like temperatures will be higher given higher dewpoints. South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. Fire conditions will be elevated to follow all burn bans and report smoke/ flames if you see any.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. High temperatures above 100 degrees, southwest winds and plenty of sunshine. Fire danger also remains in the elevated category for Sunday.

Early to mid next week remains dry and hot. Temperatures for a good portion of the area will be at or above 103° for most (if not all) locations. Just off the 7-day forecast does show a pattern change (a much welcome changed at that). There are some disagreement in the timing and it’s strength but concensus currently shows highs in the 90s and widespread rain chances.

Have a good Friday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a...
Altus High speed chase ends in crash near Vernon
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Lawton is closing part of one of its busiest intersections for road work
Lawton is closing part of one of its busiest intersections

Latest News

Lingering rain showers will continue overnight and through midday tomorrow
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler afternoon with rain chances through the end of the workweek
Cooler but still hot temperatures on tap tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Tomorrows high are cooler but still hot | 7/20PM
Cooler but still hot temperatures on tap tomorrow
First Alert 7 Forecast