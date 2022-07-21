First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Through Midday Friday | 7/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lingering rain showers will continue overnight and through midday tomorrow. With that being said, overall coverage will drop off during the late afternoon tomorrow and eventually diminishing by the end of the day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Southeast winds sustained at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts into the mid 20s. A heat advisory will be in place from 10AM to 8PM tomorrow with heat index values up to 109°. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur. If you find yourself out, follow any/all heat safety precautions.

Friday night will remain clear as clouds exit. Temperatures by Saturday morning will drop into the mid 70s with light southwest winds.

High pressure will be overhead as the weekend rolls around resulting in mostly sunny skies both days. This will result in temperatures increasing with widespread 100+ degrees. Saturday will see temperatures 100-105°. Feels like temperatures will be higher given higher dewpoints. South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. Fire conditions will be elevated to follow all burn bans and report smoke/ flames if you see any.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. High temperatures above 100 degrees, southwest winds and plenty of sunshine. Fire danger also remains in the elevated category for Sunday.

Early to mid next week remains dry and hot. Temperatures for a good portion of the area will be at or above 103° for most (if not all) locations. Just off the 7-day forecast does show a pattern change (a much welcome changed at that). There are some disagreement in the timing and it’s strength but concensus currently shows highs in the 90s and widespread rain chances.

Have a good Friday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.