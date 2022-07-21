Fort Sill trainees persist in triple digit temperatures

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The heat wave isn’t stopping Fort Sill’s basic training, and leaders are taking steps to make sure the trainees stay safe.

These trainees are enduring physical training for about eight hours everyday.

Every morning starts with “heat dumping.” The basic trainees take cold showers, hydrate and apply sunscreen before training.

Sgt. Ashley Patnode said leaders are doing everything they can to prevent heat injuries.

“Heat really does kill. In this environment, heat stroke is a paramount injury, and we’re just worried about that and we’re making sure that they’re staying safe and they’re staying cool,” Patnode said.

Trainees rotate through different stations as they come on and off the firing line.

It includes a tent using solar shades, with an air conditioner and misters.

“We’re making sure that we’re using the arm immersions to keep their temperatures down because it’s really hot, and at the same time, each drill sergeant out here is actively engaged with the trainees that they are safetying to look for those warning signs for any heat injuries,” Patnode said.

According to Capt. Austin Cattley, heat injuries can build if sustained day-after-day without treatment.

“You may not have an energy the first day,” Cattley said, “but if you continue to have to go through these kind of symptoms and conditions without doing anything about it, then by that fifth day, that person that may have had no injuries before is now someone you have to be concerned about.”

Cattley said performance is also a top priority for Fort Sill, even in triple digit weather.

“Obviously, you perform best when you’re comfortable and they deserve to perform at their best going through this, so doing whatever we can to allow them to be at their best and best performances is kind of our job and our responsibility,” Cattley said.

