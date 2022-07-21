Human Smuggling investigation leads to illegal firearm charges

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KSWO) - Two Mexican nationals were indicted by a federal grand jury in San Antonio, after the investigation into the deadly tractor trailer smuggling incident led officers to illegal firearms.

Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both citizens of Mexico, no face multiple charges, after officers discovered multiple firearms in their possession.

According to court documents, officers tracked the registration for the tractor trailer used in the deadly San Antonio human smuggling incident to a residence where D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao were staying.

During a traffic stop involving both suspects, officers discovered a handgun in the center console of Bilbao’s truck.

Officers then executed a search warrant at the residence where more firearms were located.

D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao are both charged with one count each of possession of a firearm while unlawfully present in the United States.

If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

Both individuals are currently in federal custody.

