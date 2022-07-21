Let’s Talk About It” discussion series kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Let’s Talk About It” discussion series took place Thursday night at the Cameron University Library.

The book discussion focused on Brandon Hobson’s book “The Removed.”

It’s a part of a broader, five-part series looking at Native American identity from past to present.

It ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and was free and open to all.

The discussion series was made possible thanks to an Oklahoma Humanities grant.

