Local schools implement and improve aviation programs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This is going to be our third year, we are revamping it for this year. We’re going with a new program we received a grant from the career tech and so we are starting a new program this year with the aviation. We’ll have Aviation one and then we’ll have engineering design and engineering exploration,” said Altus Superintendent Roe Worbes.

“This will be our first year, and so we are currently still in the process of figuring out who those students are and who will be interested in the program. It’s a four year program so it’ll be incoming freshman that will have the opportunity to enroll, and we’ll just have the one class this year. Then they will work through the four year programs,” said Duncan High Principal Lisha Elroy.

Altus Public Schools Superintendent Roe Worbes said the school has partnered with the Altus Air Force base, and each week pilots come into the classroom to help guide the students and show them what they do on a daily basis.

“Our goal is as the students move through the program in four years will have gone as high as aviation four. We want to do aviation 1...2...3...and four, and by the time they finish the program one of the things that they will have accomplished is they will have a license to fly a drone legally. We’re very excited about it,” said Worbes.

Duncan High Principal Lisha Elroy has a longtime science teacher at the school who just received certification to teach the newly added program.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of partnerships that he uses with the 5B aviation here. The folks at our airport and anybody else that he feels you know could be beneficial coming in and speaking to our kids, or that our kids can learn from. I think the the possibilities at this point are endless because it’s brand new,” said Elroy.

District S.T.E.A.M Coordinator for Duncan Sandy Ferguson said she met with peers from other schools at a local conference to seek knowledge about the programs at their intuitions. She says she’s looking towards a bigger picture.

“We don’t want to reinvent the wheel on this. There are some schools that have been doing this for seven years, and we want to you know reach out and together as a whole make this a great thing for Oklahoma. Not just Duncan public schools or Ada or Altus or you know the other surrounding schools that have already done so,” said Ferguson

Duncan is looking for students interested in the program and will mostly be filled with incoming Freshman, while Altus will have at least 15 or more students.

