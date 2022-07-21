Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Local schools implement and improve aviation programs

Flight simulation
Flight simulation(WKYT)
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This is going to be our third year, we are revamping it for this year. We’re going with a new program we received a grant from the career tech and so we are starting a new program this year with the aviation. We’ll have Aviation one and then we’ll have engineering design and engineering exploration,” said Altus Superintendent Roe Worbes.

“This will be our first year, and so we are currently still in the process of figuring out who those students are and who will be interested in the program. It’s a four year program so it’ll be incoming freshman that will have the opportunity to enroll, and we’ll just have the one class this year. Then they will work through the four year programs,” said Duncan High Principal Lisha Elroy.

Altus Public Schools Superintendent Roe Worbes said the school has partnered with the Altus Air Force base, and each week pilots come into the classroom to help guide the students and show them what they do on a daily basis.

“Our goal is as the students move through the program in four years will have gone as high as aviation four. We want to do aviation 1...2...3...and four, and by the time they finish the program one of the things that they will have accomplished is they will have a license to fly a drone legally. We’re very excited about it,” said Worbes.

Duncan High Principal Lisha Elroy has a longtime science teacher at the school who just received certification to teach the newly added program.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of partnerships that he uses with the 5B aviation here. The folks at our airport and anybody else that he feels you know could be beneficial coming in and speaking to our kids, or that our kids can learn from. I think the the possibilities at this point are endless because it’s brand new,” said Elroy.

District S.T.E.A.M Coordinator for Duncan Sandy Ferguson said she met with peers from other schools at a local conference to seek knowledge about the programs at their intuitions. She says she’s looking towards a bigger picture.

“We don’t want to reinvent the wheel on this. There are some schools that have been doing this for seven years, and we want to you know reach out and together as a whole make this a great thing for Oklahoma. Not just Duncan public schools or Ada or Altus or you know the other surrounding schools that have already done so,” said Ferguson

Duncan is looking for students interested in the program and will mostly be filled with incoming Freshman, while Altus will have at least 15 or more students.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Edmonds Police department is morning the loss of one of their own, after Edmonds Police...
Edmond officer, Lawton graduate killed in OKC crash
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a...
Altus High speed chase ends in crash near Vernon
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
A large fire has broken out in Stephens County, near Meridian, causing heaving smoke in the area.
Large fire spreads in Stephens County, near Meridian

Latest News

Tensions are brewing in the state capitol, between the two leaders of education here in Oklahoma.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister demands release of Early Childhood funds
Today, 7News spoke with Ricky Hall, the Minister for ‘Soldiers Winning Souls for Christ’...
Feeding and Clothing Ministry: Interview with Ricky Hall
The “Let’s Talk About It” discussion series took place Thursday night at the Cameron University...
Let’s Talk About It” discussion series kicks off
The Oklahoma Local Agriculture Collaborative hosted their first Western Oklahoma Workshop at...
Western Oklahoma Workshop held at Lawton Farmers Market