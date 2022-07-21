Expert Connections
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister demands release of Early Childhood funds

Tensions are brewing in the state capitol, between the two leaders of education here in Oklahoma.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has demanded the release of funding meant for childhood education.

Adding that she is appalled by the Secretary of Education’s decision to refuse a state-mandated contract, which would provide learning opportunities to young children in poverty stricken areas.

According to Hofmeister, the state provides around 12 million dollars every year to the Early Childhood Program, but Ryan Walters, the Secretary of Education, has refused to release those funds because of an ongoing audit with Tulsa Public Schools.

But Hofmeister said, this contract has nothing to do with Tulsa Public schools.

In a statement, Hofmeister said, “Secretary Walters’ refusal to approve this expenditure, which is required by law and has been in state statute since 2006, is worse than irresponsible,”

