Two men indicted in tractor trailer incident, which killed 53 immigrants

Mourners visited a memorial on July 1, 2022, at the site in San Antonio where dozens of migrants were found after dying in an abandoned tractor-trailer.(Chris Stokes for The Texas Tribune)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KSWO) - A federal grand jury out of San Antonio, Texas indicted two men on Thursday for the fatal tractor trailer incident in June, which resulted in the death of 50 adults and three children.

On June 27, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene of a human smuggling incident involving a tractor trailer.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple individuals inside the trailer and laying in nearby brush, many of them deceased or incapacitated.

At that time, officers were led to the location of an individual hiding in the brush, later identified as Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, of Pasadena, TX.

Zamorano was detained by officers, and following a thorough investigation, officers discovered communications about the smuggling incident to a Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine, TX.

Using surveillance footage from an immigration checkpoint, officials were also able to identify Zamorano as the driver of the tractor trailer.

Zamorano and Martinez now face multiple charges including one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death; one count of transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; and one count of transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, all in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1324.

Two of those charges, conspiracy to transport and transport resulting in death, carry a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty.

At this time, the Attorney General will decide whether to seek the death penalty for the charges.

Both Zamorano Jr. and Martinez already face up to 20 years in prison for charges on transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

