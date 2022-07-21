Western Oklahoma Workshop held at Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Local Agriculture Collaborative hosted their first Western Oklahoma Workshop at the Lawton Farmers Market, offering many different informational programs.

Residents who attended the event got to learn more about farm diversification, discover tips for producing year round and how to extend their market.

Meredith Scott, the lead on the Oklahoma Local Agriculture Collaborative, said the event was valuable and informative for brand new and experienced growers.

“Having more producers in our state is just what we need, anyone can grow, I don’t think it’s as hard as people think and we want to help show that, simplicity,” said Scott.

She said Oklahomans want to buy local fresh quality food for their families.

The workshop continues on Friday, with a Western Oklahoma Farm Tour which is free to attend, but registration is required.

For more information, or to register, click here.

