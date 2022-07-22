Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a...
Altus High speed chase ends in crash near Vernon
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Tensions are brewing in the state capitol, between the two leaders of education here in Oklahoma.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister demands release of Early Childhood funds
Every morning starts with “heat dumping.” The basic trainees take cold showers, hydrate and...
Fort Sill trainees persist in triple digit temperatures
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
GOP candidate for NY governor Zeldin attacked, avoids injury
Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell are shown on a call asking when they can...
Jan. 6 clip shows McConnell, Schumer on call with Defense secretary
Video shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the mob, hours after he pumped his first in the air to...
Sen. Hawley shown running from mob in Jan. 6 clip
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals