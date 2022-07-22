7News First Alert Forecast: Heat is setting back in, another chance of rain next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today the heat will be setting back in but will still be cooler than what we saw earlier this week. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s throughout Texoma today. Skies will be partly cloudy today with winds from the south 5 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance for scattered showers this afternoon but most places will remain dry. Today will be muggy as dew points will be high. By this afternoon dew points will be lower in some places but it will be humid. It will be humid throughout the weekend.

Weekend highs will be in the low 100s with winds from the south around 5 to 15 mph. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny all weekend long. It will be hot but this weekend would be a good one to get outside and do something that cools you off like swimming in the pool or going to the splash pad. There is elevated fire danger this weekend for southwestern Oklahoma.

Next week temperatures will stay in the lower 100s with sunny skies. We will stay dry until our next front comes in Thursday. The heat dome will start to move west next week and a low pressure trough will move down and give us a chance for rain and cooler temperatures at the end of next week. Friday temperatures are expected to be anywhere between mid 90s to low 100 across Texoma.

With temperatures heating up over the weekend remember heat safety precautions and use sunscreen if you find yourself outside.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

