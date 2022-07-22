Army Community Service Celebrates 57th Birthday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill celebrated the Army Community Service’s 57th birthday today.

There was food, games, a dunk tank, and lots of fun for all the military families.

ACS provides many services to the Fort Sill community.

“We’re here to provide counseling, relocation counseling, guidance, resources, support. So really, ACS is and should be a one stop shop for our customers,” said Monica Ulibarri, the ACS director.

They want to make sure soldiers and their families get the help they need in all areas of life.

Colonel Jim Peay says the ACS made an impact on his life when he was being raised in an army family.

“For me it’s incredibly personal. Again, as somebody who’s grown up in the army as an army brat, I have grown up in the ACS in one form or another,” said Peay

He says the same organization is there for him and his children now.

And Peay’s story is the kind which makes Ulibarri and her staff excited to go to work.

“But to see smiles leave, to have individuals come in stressed and to be able to leave with smiles on their face and feeling relieved that they recieved assistance, that is important,” said Ulibarri.

And they certainly have left an impact in their now 57 years on Fort Sill.

“Through the highs and lows in my life and times in my career, it’s really been the Army Community Services that has helped out our family,” said Peay.

To celebrate it’s birthday the ACS hosted an event open to the community they serve.

Ulibarri: “I want to thank everyone for coming out and helping us celebrate our ACS birthday, because of course without them, where would ACS be,” said Ulibarri.

Anyone in need of the A-C-S’s services is invited to visit them on Facebook or in person at their office located at 4700 Mow-way Road on Fort Sill.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.