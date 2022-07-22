Expert Connections
Attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary turns deadly for would-be robber

No charges have been filed at this point and no one else was in the dispensary at the time of the robbery.
No charges have been filed at this point and no one else was in the dispensary at the time of the robbery.(KPTV)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an attempted robbery, turned deadly for the alleged robber.

According to the OSBI, two men entered Border Buds, a dispensary in Thackerville, one produced a gun and demanded money and marijuana.

The clerk informed the robbers he was also armed and the suspect fired at the clerk who then returned fire, killing the would-be robber.

The second attempted robber fled on foot. The clerk then called 911.

The Medical Examiner is working to identify the deceased man.

Anyone who has any information about this case, including the identity of the second suspect, is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

No charges have been filed at this point and no one else was in the dispensary at the time of the robbery.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

