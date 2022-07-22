Cashless tolls creates job loss

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The H-E Bailey turnpike near Walters will soon convert to cashless tolls. As a result, they will no longer need toll collectors.

David Machamer, assistant director for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says cashless is the future of this industry.

He said they began preparing for the transition by hiring only temporary employees several years ago.

“When we started hiring temporary employees to replace the permanent employees and we would tell the temporary employees upfront that we will eventually go cashless so this is a temporary job,” said Machamer

Machamer said the main reason for the transition was for the safety of their employees after two really bad accidents at the Newcastle turnpike.

“One was recent where the truck nearly hit the toll booth, one prior to that a couple years ago an ambulance did hit the toll booth, we just decided to go a little early on Newcastle and Chickasha because of that accident.”

He said employees where relocated to other jobs inside the agency, while others retired, or found different jobs.

The turnpike authority also offered to buy out their employees remaining leave, paid for a year and a half of health insurance, along with other incentives.

“I think it went above my expectations, really, especially like I mentioned before that I’m very appreciative and proud,” he said.

He also said the toll booth collectors gave them great feedback saying, they were very upfront about the changes and gave them plenty notice which helped make the transition to cashless smooth.

Machamer said the turnpike toll plaza at Walters will be ready to go cashless by the end of this month.

