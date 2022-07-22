First Alert Forecast: Dry, mostly sunny and hot for the weekend | 7/22PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Weekend highs will be in the low 100s with winds from the south around 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny all weekend long with a few more passing clouds expected on Sunday. While it may be hot, it’ll be a good one to get outside and do something that beats the heat (like heading to the lake or jumping in the pool). Fire danger remains elevated over the next 48-hours so do your part and avoid any/all activities that could create a spark/flame. Check trailer chains, be mindful and dispose properly of cigarettes and follow and obey all burn bans.

By the time the work week rolls around, temperatures will remain in the triple digits with mostly sunny skies. Look for dry conditions through at least next Thursday. The heat dome will stay situated overhead through midweek until late Thursday.

Thursday looks to be a shift in the weather pattern as a cold front looks to move in. This front along with an area of low-pressure will give us cooler weather, north winds and precipitation chances. With the arrival of the cooler air, highs by next Friday looks to drop into the mid to upper 90s.

A heat advisory will be in place from 12PM-8PM both Saturday and Sunday. If you find yourself outside, remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, use sunscreen if outside and take breaks in the shade/A.C.

Have a good weekend! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.