Furry Friend Friday: National Adoption Weekend

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at Lawton Animal Welfare say adoption rates have been down lately, which means it’s a good thing that it’s National Adoption Weekend!

7News spoke with Roy Rodrick about Lawton Animal Welfare partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend and what shelters are currently doing to get adoption numbers back up.

Plus, we got a chance to meet this week’s adoptable pet! Be sure to swing by Lawton Animal Welfare this weekend for $20 adoption fees and find your fur-ever friend!

