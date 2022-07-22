Expert Connections
Meridian fire claims home, leaves one still standing

Our Air7Drone captured an incredible showing the area where a fire burned in Meridian Wednesday evening. The scorched grass forms almost a perfect circle around
By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a picture you have to see to believe.

Our Air7Drone captured an incredible image showing the area where a fire burned in Meridian Wednesday evening.

The scorched grass forms almost a perfect circle around Nick Reed’s home.

“It just all happened so fast. You sit here and you look around and everything’s black around you and your home is the only thing that’s left standing,” said Reed.

Shortly after the blaze broke out, Reed’s brother took to Facebook in a desperate plea for help and the community answered.

“It was a tremendous feeling just to look up and see everybody around the house trying to help anyway they could,” said Reed.

Neighbors and friends trucked in water and supplies to keep the flames back from his house.

“Multiple fire departments, I don’t even remember how many but they were flying around our place putting it out,” said Reed.

Despite firefighters efforts, this was not the story for everyone.

The 4 men who lived in one of the homes that burned down say all they were able to salvage was a dirt bike, fridge and a few other small items.

They did not want to appear on camera, but they seemed in relatively good spirits as they sifted through the rubble, saying quote “at least all this is replaceable.”

Reed says his house wouldn’t still be standing if it wasn’t for the community and the fire departments showing up the way they did.

Reed’s land sustained minor damages but his home was untouched.

“There’s just no words or anything that I could ever do to repay them for what they did for me and my family,” said Reed.

None of the guys who lived in the house that burned down were injured.

The other home that was destroyed in the fire was abandoned.

