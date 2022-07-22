Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Reported stabbing at LCF, one person flown from scene

The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the...
The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the scene, along with a medical helicopter.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was reportedly stabbed at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the scene, along with a medical helicopter.

Our crew on scene reported seeing one man loaded on the helicopter and was reportedly flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

We have reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for confirmation and details on the incident but have not received a response as of the time of this posting.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a...
Altus High speed chase ends in crash near Vernon
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Tensions are brewing in the state capitol, between the two leaders of education here in Oklahoma.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister demands release of Early Childhood funds
Every morning starts with “heat dumping.” The basic trainees take cold showers, hydrate and...
Fort Sill trainees persist in triple digit temperatures
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales
Extreme weather drought causing up rise in cattle sales

Latest News

Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of...
Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills
Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of...
Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills
Three people needed to be treated after a crash in Jackson County.
Truck driver pinned in Jackson County crash
Our Air7Drone captured an incredible showing the area where a fire burned in Meridian Wednesday...
Meridian fire claims home, leaves one still standing