Reported stabbing at LCF, one person flown from scene

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was reportedly stabbed at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the scene, along with a medical helicopter.

Our crew on scene reported seeing one man loaded on the helicopter and was reportedly flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

We have reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for confirmation and details on the incident but have not received a response as of the time of this posting.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.