Truck driver pinned in Jackson County crash

Three people needed to be treated after a crash in Jackson County.
Three people needed to be treated after a crash in Jackson County.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people needed to be treated after a crash in Jackson County.

It happened a little before 1 p.m. Monday on US Highway 62 and State Highway 34 , east of Duke.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a car was headed south 34 and failed to stop at a stop sign, pulling in front of a semi that was headed east on 62.

The truck hit the car, sending it further down into the roadway. The truck ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the truck was pinned for about 30 minutes, and emergency crews used the jaws of life to free them.

The two people inside the car were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the truck driver was flown by Survival Flight EMS to a hospital in Wichita Falls.

