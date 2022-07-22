Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of pills, believed to be ecstasy and fentanyl.

In a post on social media, Elgin PD says that an officer pulled over a truck just before 1:30 a.m. on June 24th. The officer reportedly noticed the driver had unusual breathing, sweating, and a pulsing artery in her neck. That lead the officer to call for a K9 unit, who alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found what they believe to be 896 pills of ecstasy and 986 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl in addition to another 30 blue pills and a small container of suspected methamphetamine in a coin purse.

The driver, Serenity Rain Rolls, has been charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Illegal Drugs.

