Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

72-year-old Cyril man dies in collision early Saturday morning

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding...
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding a mountain bicycle around 3 a.m. when the crash happened.(Source: Associated Press)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cyril man is dead after a collision in Comanche County early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding a mountain bicycle around 3 a.m.

It happened four miles north of Elgin, near the intersection of northeast King Road and Keeney Road.

Pahdocony was pronounced dead by Kirk’s EMS and transported to the Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City.

Another vehicle is listed on the report, but there are no details about it or the driver.

The other vehicle involved and cause of the wreck are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions are brewing in the state capitol, between the two leaders of education here in Oklahoma.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister demands release of Early Childhood funds
The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the...
Reported stabbing at LCF, one person flown from scene
Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of...
Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills
No charges have been filed at this point and no one else was in the dispensary at the time of...
Attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary turns deadly for would-be robber
The H-E Bailey turnpike near Walters will soon convert to cashless tolls. As a result, they...
Cashless tolls creates job loss

Latest News

The H-E Bailey turnpike near Walters will soon convert to cashless tolls. As a result, they...
Cashless tolls creates job loss
Fort Sill celebrated the Army Community Service’s 57th birthday today. There was food, games, a...
Army Community Service Celebrates 57th Birthday
Heat advisories in place for some locations over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Dry, mostly sunny and hot for the weekend | 7/22PM
7News spoke with Roy Rodrick about Lawton Animal Welfare partnering with Best Friends Animal...
Furry Friend Friday: National Adoption Weekend