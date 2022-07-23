72-year-old Cyril man dies in collision early Saturday morning

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cyril man is dead after a collision in Comanche County early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding a mountain bicycle around 3 a.m.

It happened four miles north of Elgin, near the intersection of northeast King Road and Keeney Road.

Pahdocony was pronounced dead by Kirk’s EMS and transported to the Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City.

Another vehicle is listed on the report, but there are no details about it or the driver.

The other vehicle involved and cause of the wreck are under investigation.

