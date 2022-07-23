7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry weekend, major cool down ahead with a chance of rain

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Warmer temperatures are expected today in Texoma. Highs today will be could be up to 10 degrees in some places today. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds from the south at about 10 to 15 mph. We’ll remain dry today and throughout the weekend until midweek next week. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s with clear skies. Sunday skies will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds possible in the afternoon and highs will be similar to today. Winds will help with the heat and be breezy from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts higher.

As we start the work week temperatures will be warmer throughout the area as the upper ridge will still dominate the area. Highs for the beginning of the week could be up to 106 degrees with mostly sunny skies and south winds 10 to 15 mph.

Fire danger will be elevated Sunday and first couple days of the week as winds will be breezy and it will be hot. Be mindful of the burn bans in your area.

We will continue to stay dry until a strong cold front moves through the area Thursday bringing isolated chances for rain Thursday. More chance of rain begins Friday morning and as of right now will last all weekend long. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler on Friday as the front continues to move through. Temperatures could drop to the low 80s and upper 70s.

Good news for people who are tired of the heat the weekend could be well below average. Also there is a greater chance for rain over the weekend which will hopefully chip away the drought.

Have a good Saturday! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.