7News First Alert Forecast: Warming temperatures and breezy, strong cold front expected this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight, skies will clear and winds will be from the south at about 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s across Texoma. Tomorrow will be another hot windy day. Much like today temperatures across Texoma will be between 100 and 104 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts higher. We will remain dry for the rest of the weekend and beginning of the workweek.

Fire danger will be elevated Sunday and Monday due to the dryness, heat and gusty south winds. Don’t burn if you are in a burn banned area.

Monday temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs between 103 and 106 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds possible in the evening.

The heat dome will strengthen this week warming temperatures up and giving us little to no rain chances for the first half of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny with winds south 10 to 15 mph and highs in the lower 100s with some places reaching as highs as 106 degrees.

Take heat safety precautions this week because temperatures are expected to be warmer with feels like temperatures even warmer. Stay hydrated, limit time in the sun and never leave children and pets in an unattended vehicle.

Thursday a strong front is expected to make it’s way through Oklahoma. The timing of this front is still subject to change because it is so far out but right now it looks to be coming in overnight into Friday. Temperatures could Friday or Thursday depending on the exact timing of the front. Rain chances are also still up in the air but Thursday evening and overnight look to be when the rain will start. More chances are possible Friday and Saturday morning. Coverage is still unclear because of how far out this front is.

Temperatures could drop to the 90s and evening upper 80s over next weekend.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

