Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for three children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tensions are brewing in the state capitol, between the two leaders of education here in Oklahoma.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister demands release of Early Childhood funds
The incident occurred around 8:30 Friday morning when first responders were called to the...
Reported stabbing at LCF, one person flown from scene
Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of...
Woman in Elgin caught with over 1,700 ecstasy and fentanyl pills
No charges have been filed at this point and no one else was in the dispensary at the time of...
Attempted robbery at Thackerville dispensary turns deadly for would-be robber
The H-E Bailey turnpike near Walters will soon convert to cashless tolls. As a result, they...
Cashless tolls creates job loss

Latest News

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding...
72-year-old Cyril man dies in collision early Saturday morning
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
Video captures a plane crashing near a beach in California.
VIDEO: Beachgoers witness small plane crashing into ocean; pilot rescued
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb