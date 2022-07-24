7News First Alert Forecast: Dry and warmer, front moves in at the end of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Highs today will be similar to yesterday with temperatures between 101 and 104 degrees. Heat indices will be high and feels like temperatures could feel like up to 108 degrees in Lawton by the afternoon. Another breezy day is in store for us today with winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny, a few more clouds are possible by this afternoon.

Remember heat safety! Stay hydrated, limit time in the sun and never leave children or pets in a closed vehicle.

This evening temps will be hot again as we approach sunset time. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s and winds overnight will be south at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday temperatures will be a few degrees warmer for Texoma with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will remain dry until a cold front comes in Thursday. Until then we will need to put up with the hot temperatures. Winds are expected to stay breezy from the south for most of the week.

Winds will shift overnight Thursday and come from the northeast Friday at 10 to 15 mph.

Our chance of rain starts Thursday evening but POPs and coverage could very well change between now and then. Timing of the rain and this front could also change between now and Thursday given it is still multiple days away. Right now it looks like most of the rain chances are for Friday and possibly Sunday. There could be a few thunderstorms with this front.

We will keep you guys updated as things change!

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

