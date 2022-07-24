7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry start to the week, rain chances in the next four days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the morning will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs above 100 degrees across Texoma. Afternoon temperatures will be between 101 and 106 throughout the area. Tuesday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and highs above 100 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will remain dry and hot for the majority of the week.

Temperatures will be hot as we start the workweek so remember heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water, replenish electrolytes and take more breaks from the sun. If you are out running errands with pets or children remember to check the vehicle.

Thursday will still be hot but a strong cold front will start to push through giving us a chance of rain in the evening and overnight into Friday. Highs will still be in the triple digits throughout Texoma and winds will be calmer from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday we’ll start to see more chances for rain in the morning and in the evening. Right now exact timing of this front could chance but there’s a good chance we’ll see rain across the area next weekend and cooler temperatures. Once the front moves through Friday and Saturday temperatures will cool off into the mid to upper 90s and even 80s possible for highs. An isolated chance for thunderstorms is also possible Friday and Saturday.

Sunday chances of rain will become more isolated but will still be present into the evening and early morning hours of Monday. By Monday the rain will taper off and the heat dome will begin to build back in.

For updates on the cold front be sure to check the 7 News First Alert Weather app.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

