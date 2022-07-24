C.E. Benson softball tournament fundraises for children with cancer in SWOK

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rockin T’s Cure for Kids hosted their 11th annual C.E. Benson softball tournament in Temple Saturday.

The event raises money for kids in southwest Oklahoma suffering from cancer or other serious illnesses.

The C.E. Benson softball tournament is about much more than softball, according to Rockin’ T Director Terri Kinder.

“My best friend lost her son C.E. Benson to childhood cancer and we knew that it would strike again in our community and surrounding communities,” Kinder said.

They started Rockin T’s Cure for Kids in 2012 as a way to honor C.E. and help kids like him in the future.

The organization honors his memory by serving families in Comanche, Stephens, Tillman, Jefferson and Cotton counties.

Kinder said the main obstacle that families face is being able to travel to doctors appointments.

“In Southwest Oklahoma you have to travel 2-3 hours to be able to go to Oklahoma City of Dallas to be able to get any kind of treatment or see any kind of specialist,” Kinder said.

She said that can overwhelm families and her organization strives to ease that stress.

The softball tournament is their main fundraiser for Rockin’ T’s Cure for Kids, and the community comes together in support of the cause.

The event consisted of a home run derby, silent auction, cornhole, snow cones and more.

Kinder said the communities support means everything for the families they help.

“We help between 6 and 8 families a year,” Kinder said. “We provide hospital baskets, we provide different types of emotional support and resources.”

