Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrated National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday by teaching the community about pioneer heritage.

CTHC Board Member Larry Benson said Oklahoma is known for cowboy culture.

“It’s a way of life for a lot of people even today,” Benson said. “This Day of the Cowboy is an opportunity for us to just sort of highlight that and allow people to have an insight into what their day to day life was.”

The center offered free admission into museum, live music and cowboy themed activities for kids.

“After the Civil War, there was an abundance of longhorn cattle in Texas,” said Executive Director Leah Mulkey. “They went for $3 a head in Texas but if you could get them to the railhead in Abilene, Kansas they would sell for $30 a head.”

The cattle driving trail stretched from Texas to Kansas and part of it cut directly through Duncan.

The center exists to highlight that important piece of local history.

“The cowboys were the ones that brought the cattle up,” If it wasn’t for the cowboys on the trail there would have not been cattle drives. Part of our mission is to celebrate the American cowboy and so this is a great way to meet our mission and celebrate cowboys,” Mulkey said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.