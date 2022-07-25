7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry, strong cold front arrives Thursday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! This evening and tonight conditions will be hot with temperatures lingering in the triple digits and upper 90s going into sunset. Eventually temperatures will cool off into the 80s and upper 70s by the morning. Winds this evening and overnight will be south 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday, we will be hot and dry again with temperatures up to 106 in some places. Skies will be mostly sunny with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts higher. Tuesday conditions will be dry, windy and hot which will enhance fire danger. This is especially the case for counties west of highway 283 where the drought is the worst. Try not to burn anything for the next several days and be aware of the burn bans. A heat advisory will be in effect for several counties in Texoma.

Wednesday, temperatures will remain hot above 101 degrees with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon.

With temperatures heating up remember heat safety tips. Stay hydrated, limit time in the sun if you can, take breaks in the shade.

Thursday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in the evening. Highs will be hot ahead of the front in the triple digits. The cold front is expected to arrive in the evening Thursday and overnight into Friday. A chance for isolated showers are possible Thursday night and Friday morning.

Friday a chance for showers and storms are possible off and on. For the people who get rain, temperatures will drop to the 80s. Highs over the weekend are in the mid 90s right but they could get cooler as we get closer to the end of the week.

Both southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas have a chance of showers and storms Friday and Saturday. These rain chances and cooler temperatures will stick around into Sunday with more chance Sunday night. Saturday highs in the mid 90s but the rain will cool things of into the 80s.

Sunday highs are in the upper 90s.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

