7News First Alert Weather: Summertime weather through next few days with cold front arriving later this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A mild and clear start to this Monday with some muggy conditions expected through much of the day. High temperatures will again be reflective of the middle of summer, though thankfully not as brutal as last week, only topping out at around 105°. With what moisture will be present across Texoma today, heat index values will reach between 107-110° as heat advisories are in place for eastern and southern counties. Continue to practice heat safety, drink lots of water, and take breaks when needed in order to beat the heat and the sun. Some clouds could build in across the area this afternoon, though sky coverage won’t be much more than partly cloudy. Low rain chances will be possible across portions of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas later today, with better potential in southeastern counties, though don’t expect much more than a couple brief and light showers. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will see hotter temperatures with mostly sunny skies, though look to be without the potential rain chances we could see today. Heat advisories are expected to continue through the next several days. Elevated fire weather conditions return for western counties tomorrow.

On Thursday we will still see temperatures in the triple digits during the afternoon, but will be cooler than the previous days due to an approaching cold front. This cold front will be relatively strong for this time of year, bringing cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain to end the week. Partly cloudy skies can be expected on Thursday, with a few isolated showers and storms in Southwest Oklahoma later in the day.

The cold front will move slowly across Texoma heading into this upcoming weekend, eventually stalling along the Red River. This will keep isolated-to-scattered showers and storms in the forecast from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, with more widespread coverage expected north of the front. Precipitation totals are forecasted to be less than an inch, though we can’t rule out a few heavy downpours bringing higher amounts in localized areas. There is the potential for some strong-to-severe storms during the end of the week, with threats remaining minimal with small hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will cool down into below-average territory in the low/mid 90s with mostly cloudy skies, though some models are hinting that we could even get as low as the 80s! Rain chances clear out by the end of the weekend, allowing for temperatures to return back into the triple digits by Sunday and Monday of next week.

