Chickasaw National Recreation area releases fire restrictions

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to prolonged drought and dry vegetation, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area released new fire restrictions.

Until further notice, any fire using wood, including campfires, are prohibited.

Visitors to the recreation area can still use grills and stoves that are fueled by liquid propane or charcoal, however, possession of any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is still prohibited.

